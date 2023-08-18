State Superintendent Ryan Walters got the facts right and the answer wrong; he short-sighted on the problem.

During a recent press conference, he said the Tulsa schools reading proficiency was 23%, but then said the overall state of Oklahoma reading proficiency was only 27%.

Basically one in four kids in public schools can read at the proficient level.

The problem is not Tulsa, but the whole state. With Oklahoma at 49th in funding and 10% of all teachers not meeting minimum teaching standards, a logical person will look at state leadership for these problems.

The governor, Legislature and the state superintendent must change.

How can state leaders talk of cutting taxes or refunds to residents when they have not realized any education goals? Leadership in this state only looks to enrich their own pockets.

