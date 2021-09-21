Letter: Problem existed in restaurant industry when workers not paid a living wage

Reading the article "Reaching new heights" (Sept. 19) about the re-opened Summit Club, a section stood out to me: “To offset (the staffing crisis) the Summit Club pays employees a living wage and offers health insurance.”

If an industry has to pivot to actually paying a living wage in a downturn, it would seem there’s a problem with the industry.

Businesses are having a hard time finding workers. Paying workers enough to make ends meet is an interesting solution.

Well done, Summit Club. Maybe more companies should try it.

Laura Thompson, Broken Arrow

