Letter: Pro-life movement unwavering in protection of the unborn

Among recent abortion-supporting op-eds in the World, one especially astounding assertion (“Post-Roe world not about the ‘unborn’,” May 15) is stunningly detached from reality.

The columnist alleges that recent pro-life legislation has “little to do with the ‘unborn.’ It is all about women; it is about relegating women to a permanent underclass in our state.”

In fact, recent pro-life legislation has everything to do with the unborn child, the very young girl or boy who is killed in every abortion. If abortion didn’t take a human life, there would be no pro-life movement.

That’s a living baby on the ultrasound screen. Abortion is not a victimless act.

Pro-life Americans are unwavering in seeking to restore protection for the lives of unborn children because 63 million babies have been wantonly destroyed by our throw-away culture over these past 49 years.

“Relegating women to a permanent underclass” – is that really what the columnist believes is the goal of the pro-life movement? That outrageous claim is demeaning not only to the child growing in her mother’s womb, but also to the tens-of-millions of women devoted to reversing Roe v. Wade – many of whom are volunteers at thousands of pro-life pregnancy-resource centers across the country and at other charitable organizations helping women, children, and families.

They recognize that once another human being is alive within the mother, that baby deserves protection and support. A compassionate society understands that a child’s being considered a burden is no justification for taking the child’s life.

Editor’s note: Lauinger is state chairman of Oklahomans for Life.

