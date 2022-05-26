 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pro-life movement is emotionally driven

  • 0

When discussing access to abortion in Oklahoma, it is not uncommon to hear a pundit claim that all human life is meaningful and that taking one life is not a suitable option for the punishment of rape or incest.

Some government officials make it a point to make guest appearances on fringe entertainment shows to reinforce how vital every human life is to them. They also claim that a supernatural power is responsible for creating lives; therefore, we should not take those lives away.

However, it is typically the same pro-life supporting individuals who fully support the death penalty. Furthermore, some individuals would even push for the death penalty even if it meant cruel and unusual punishment.

Developed countries worldwide have evolved from the medieval practice of the death penalty, yet we still practice it. Does this mean that the supernatural powers that punish women for being raped are lax on a government that kills its citizens?

Some stand behind pro-life movements for the same reason they stand behind the death penalty. Emotions get wrapped into the criminal trial process like they are wrapped around abortion rights.

People are also reading…

No one is forcing anyone to get an abortion. Therefore, it does not apply to you. Limiting access to abortions limits safe abortions, but it will not halt abortions. Stop using women's bodies as talking points and start treating women as equals.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Child tax credit should be renewed

Letter: Child tax credit should be renewed

"(Child Tax Credit) recipients lived healthier lives, invested more in their children's education, and were less likely to rely on payday loans. Families spent their CTC payments on rent, food, and clothes for their kids – the same costs that are going up for us all now," says Tulsa resident Star Okolie

Letter: Mullin's attempt to expunge Trump's impeachment is shameful

Letter: Mullin's attempt to expunge Trump's impeachment is shameful

"This effort by Mullin is nothing more than a demonstration of the mewling spinelessness that has infected most Republican elected officials as they compete to see which of them can prostrate themselves the most in front of Donald Trump, who instigated Jan 6," writes Broken Arrow resident J.M. Ehlers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert