Letter: Pro-life movement is emotionally driven

When discussing access to abortion in Oklahoma, it is not uncommon to hear a pundit claim that all human life is meaningful and that taking one life is not a suitable option for the punishment of rape or incest.

Some government officials make it a point to make guest appearances on fringe entertainment shows to reinforce how vital every human life is to them. They also claim that a supernatural power is responsible for creating lives; therefore, we should not take those lives away.

However, it is typically the same pro-life supporting individuals who fully support the death penalty. Furthermore, some individuals would even push for the death penalty even if it meant cruel and unusual punishment.

Developed countries worldwide have evolved from the medieval practice of the death penalty, yet we still practice it. Does this mean that the supernatural powers that punish women for being raped are lax on a government that kills its citizens?

Some stand behind pro-life movements for the same reason they stand behind the death penalty. Emotions get wrapped into the criminal trial process like they are wrapped around abortion rights.

No one is forcing anyone to get an abortion. Therefore, it does not apply to you. Limiting access to abortions limits safe abortions, but it will not halt abortions. Stop using women's bodies as talking points and start treating women as equals.

