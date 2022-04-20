Letter: 'Pro-life' legislation creating more problems for women

Gov. Kevin Stitt must be very proud of himself for signing a near-total abortion ban for our state. He, and like-minded legislators, think they have solved a problem.

Actually, they have created an intolerable dilemma for possibly hundreds of women who will confront a crisis pregnancy with no safe alternatives. They cannot travel to Texas. And only women of means can travel to those states which do provide reproductive medical services.

To whom will the women turn who can't afford it? Stitt and his colleagues use the phrase "pro-life," which often contains much naïveté and evasion when it is thrown about. We don't use it when discussing subjects like firearms control, the death penalty, excessive drug prices, and affordable health care for all. Whose lives are we really for?

Folks, the bottom line is that we can either have legal and safe abortion services when a woman and her physician deem them necessary – or we can have illegal abortions, unsafe procedures, and unlicensed providers. We can't have it both ways.

This abortion ban sets up a scenario in which the latter consequence plays out, again and again. Do we really want this?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.