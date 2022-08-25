Letter: 'Pro-life' crowd bent on controlling women

Gov. Kevin Stitt and our male legislators are making decisions for women who bear children.

Some 700-800 women die every year in the U.S. due to pregnancy complications – the most maternal deaths of any industrialized country in the world. Compare that number to 295 deaths in 2021 in law enforcement in the U.S. across all levels.

Luckily, I'm past child bearing age and don't have to worry about making the decision to continue a pregnancy and I have survived giving birth. However, I would never presume to tell another woman what to do as I can't stand in her shoes.

A pregnancy is very dangerous for a woman. All possible complications are too many to list here, so I will list only three: severe morning sickness that leads to hospitalization; gestational diabetes and severe postpartum depression that leads to the mother hurting or killing her baby (I wonder how many women are in prison due to undiagnosed and untreated postpartum depression).

All complications have a ripple effect such as loss of job, high medical bills and possible loss of life which affect her family and society.

If you are pro-life, the following would be in effect: free and easily accessible health care for all women, paid maternity leave and paid child care. Since this is not true in Oklahoma, our male leaders don't care about women or children. They are intent on controlling women, punishing women and keeping them second-class citizens. They are hypocrites.

