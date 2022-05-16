 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pro-life columnist need to walk in the shoes of those living in poverty

  • 0

Tony Lauinger's recent column (“Democracy restored by protecting unborn,” May 8) in opposition to legal abortion states in part, "Maybe a slim Supreme Court majority will help us recover our humanity, view a child more as a gift than a burden..."

It's pretty easy for an affluent person to believe that, but he should try being a dirt-poor and/or abused girl or woman of any color who faces that burden.

Since he, and most people who are able to live in some comfort, have no experience with a life of poverty and/or abuse, they should spend some serious time – not just money donations – in efforts to be of real help to those who are living those catastrophes before thinking in such simplistic terms.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Senate Bill 1470 would drive teachers out of the state, profession

Letter: Senate Bill 1470 would drive teachers out of the state, profession

"It is easy to see why Oklahoma teachers are already leaving the profession in droves. How demotivating it must be to see such a concept suggested to the Legislature, to be personally at risk of losing a fifth of their salary over teaching evidence-based curricula," says Sapulpa resident Christina Lloyd.

Letter: Proposal would only hurt already vulnerable homeless population

Letter: Proposal would only hurt already vulnerable homeless population

"The bill essentially targets people experiencing homelessness and further displaces this already vulnerable population by requiring each municipality to conduct inspections of encampments to ensure they meet building codes and don’t impact the sewer, draining systems, or water reservoirs," writes Tulsa resident Lauren Gouker.

Letter: Protect Oklahoma teachers and dump SB 1470

Letter: Protect Oklahoma teachers and dump SB 1470

"Oklahoma is already struggling to keep public school teachers. Emergency certifications are up, education undergraduate degrees down, and our children are the ones suffering," says Stillwater resident Georgia Wessel.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert