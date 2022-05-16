Letter: Pro-life columnist need to walk in the shoes of those living in poverty

Tony Lauinger's recent column (“Democracy restored by protecting unborn,” May 8) in opposition to legal abortion states in part, "Maybe a slim Supreme Court majority will help us recover our humanity, view a child more as a gift than a burden..."

It's pretty easy for an affluent person to believe that, but he should try being a dirt-poor and/or abused girl or woman of any color who faces that burden.

Since he, and most people who are able to live in some comfort, have no experience with a life of poverty and/or abuse, they should spend some serious time – not just money donations – in efforts to be of real help to those who are living those catastrophes before thinking in such simplistic terms.

