Letter: Privatizing Medicaid will lead to less access to health care

As a pediatrician who practiced for over 30 years in Oklahoma I wish to express that the privatization of Medicaid under a managed care model is a very bad idea.

This model forces doctors to ration care and function as gatekeepers in an effort to avoid exhausting the system of funds.

This benefits those who manage the system, but hurts patients, doctors and hospitals. Typically, the funds become exhausted, which forces physicians and hospitals to provide care for no compensation.

Many physicians will opt out altogether which creates lack of access for patients.

A much more sustainable and equitable system would be to raise taxes slightly to pay for the care which we are called to provide.

Remember, for every dime we raise and spend, we receive 90 cents from the federal government.

That’s a very good investment in the health of Oklahomans.

