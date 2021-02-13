Letter: Privatizing Medicaid an ill-advised and naive

Regarding the decision for Oklahoma to privatize Medicaid, we have already been down the managed-care Medicaid route.

The scheme proved to be a colossal failure as providers dropped out due to low reimbursement and hospitals hemorrhaged money as a large number of patients sought care through emergency rooms.

Sandra Harrison of the Oklahoma Hospital Association accurately stated in a Tulsa World article, “This proposal shifts the risk off of the state … while in reality this proposal shifts the risk to patients, health care providers and hospitals.” ("Medicaid agency moves forward with privatized managed care on 5-4 vote," Jan. 27)

The story notes that instead of passing through our elected Legislature, the $2.2 billion proposal was simply approved by the board of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the majority of whose members were appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The majority of Medicaid patients are seniors, as well as children of the unemployed and underemployed who do not have access to company-provided health care.