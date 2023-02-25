Gov. Kevin Stitt issued executive order 2023-02 on Jan. 17 to consolidate all Oklahoma’s workforce programs.

This privatization scheme will misdirect millions in taxpayer funds from state programs that currently provide actual employment services to more unmonitored and unaccountable private contracts with special interests loyal to the governor.

State Sen. Adam Pugh’s Senate Bill 621 for workplace consolidation even proposed an exemption from the Oklahoma Central Purchasing Act and the Public Competitive Bidding Act of 1974.

The goal was to make it easy to divert funds to specific profiteers without fair competition. An amendment removed that outrageous giveaway.

Maybe it sounds good to “transform” multiple programs into one, but that means replacing hundreds of qualified, experienced people providing real job counseling, training and placement services with questionable projects like a proposed $10 million “talent-attraction program.”

Keep in mind profit-driven corporations, stockholders and employees expect a profit or raise every year, which cuts into funds for services, while state employees’ last salary increases in 2019 started at an additional $12.50 per week.

We know about Stitt’s history of corruption scandals, allegedly costing taxpayers millions. This includes at least $30 million to Epic Charter School executives, $16.8 million sweetheart deal to Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen sweetheart deal and at least $652,720 misspent in the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) funds.

Let’s save Oklahoma’s workforce programs, not destroy them and give the funding to out-of-state carpetbaggers with no stake in results for job seekers in Oklahoma.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.