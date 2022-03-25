Letter: Private schools lack much of what public schools offer

Vouchers for private schools sounds like a wonderful deal, but there are a number of items that need to be considered.

First of all, private means no oversight. Private does not mean better. Private schools only accept the students they wish to admit. They do not have to have Oklahoma-certified teachers. You must provide transportation.

Do they serve breakfast? Most do not have all the special classes public schools can provide to any student who needs it.

Do they offer any extracurricular programs? Also, many rural areas have no private schools, which means those parents have no school choice.

So, parents beware if you select a private school and for the sake of your child, check it out thoroughly.

