It is time we all took a realistic view of what we can do as a community to prevent human trafficking.

There have been excellent improvements in our reaction to human trafficking in recent years. For example, the Tulsa Police Department Human Trafficking/Vice Unit made 59 human trafficking-related arrests in the 2019-2021 window. And, in 2013, the Demand Project was founded to provide comprehensive services for trafficking survivors.

These are wonderful steps forward, but now is the time to ask what we can do to prevent human trafficking.

The City of Tulsa has followed the national trend of increased human-trafficking arrests.

It would be easy to offer congratulations and say our community is doing a better job catching predators. But that would turn a blind eye to the other more likely explanation for the increase in arrests; that trafficking is on the rise.

Simply put, human trafficking will likely always exist so long as there is a demand. Due to isolation and social delays caused by COVID-19, it seems reasonable to predict an increase in demand for sex workers as people seek to abate their loneliness.

Now is the time to ask, “What are we doing as a community to bring people together? To foster mutual respect? To teach our young people about consent? To prevent human trafficking from expanding?”

