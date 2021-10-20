Letter: Preventing domestic violence starts at early age

Suzann Stewart's informative column (“A call to action,” Oct. 10) provided a thorough overview of Oklahoma's pervasive social disease of domestic violence. She clearly enumerated the important measures being implemented by police and our state's leadership to improve protection of victims and prosecution of perpetrators.

However, this leads to the question: Why are so many Oklahomans battering and terrorizing their families? How can we stop the intergenerational cycle of domestic violence and start producing caring, empathetic relationship partners?

One hopeful method might be through social-emotional learning, which is currently being taught in many of our schools. In these programs, children learn to understand their feelings and develop impulse control and empathy, which evidence shows can result in a decrease in bullying and abusive behavior.

Additionally, social-emotional learning can help teach youth to set healthy boundaries and to recognize when a relationship becomes controlling or abusive. By also fostering self-respect, these lessons can help empower young people to end unhealthy connections and to seek healthier interactions.