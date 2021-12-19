Letter: Preventing addiction starts with educating our youth

Preventing and ending addiction starts with our youth. Unless we implement effective interventions to prevent young people from utilizing harmful drugs, this problem will continue.

I am currently work as a prevention educator teaching elementary and middle school students about the risks that gateway drugs such as alcohol and nicotine present to users, especially those under 21 as the brain is still developing.

In the classroom, the most common responses from students regarding why people their age turn to these drugs include stress, depression, anxiety and peer pressure. The data supports these responses: The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services reports that 10% of Oklahoma youth have a mental health disorder, while an added 10% struggle with substance abuse.

As youth turn to drugs as a means to cope with mental health issues and stress, we continue to see rising rates of addiction, school absences and problems with the law that persist into adulthood.

School systems must prioritize prevention education that informs students of the risks of these substances, as well as healthier alternatives for coping with stress and mental health issues.