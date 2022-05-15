Letter: Pressure mayor, City Council to solve housing crisis

In regard to Tulsa’s housing crisis: For many years, residents and visitors of Tulsa alike have served as a silent witness to Tulsa’s housing crisis. We see signs of this housing crisis in overrun shelters, in littered metro streets, and in hundreds of families with active housing assistance vouchers but who are unable to find a landlord to accept them.

While attempts have been made to push those experiencing housing instability out of sight, this problem has arrived at Tulsa’s doorstep and is knocking. Large cities around the country have chosen to stop ignoring this problem, and to value the life and dignity of a person. By providing accessible, low-barrier shelters, and expanding the number of affordable supportive housing units, cities have seen improvements in public health, individual and familial financial stability, and economic growth.

While there are many barriers to accessing affordable housing in Tulsa, Tulsans can act now to support the development of a low-barrier shelter. Providing a low-barrier shelter is the first step to connecting resources to those in need and has proven results in other large cities in improving public health and reducing instances of housing instability.

The role of Tulsa residents is a simple one: Reach out to your mayor and City Council representatives to let them know that you support the development of a low-barrier shelter, and furthermore would like to encourage budgeting for increased accessible, affordable housing.

