Letter: President's policies do, in fact, affect gas prices

In a recent editorial (“Faulty blame game,” April 16), it states, "But the truth is that American presidents have little impact on gasoline prices. Instead, fuel prices rise and fall due to conditions American politicians can do little about."

I'll concede the cost of crude oil is a large factor in retail gasoline prices, but political decisions can have a direct impact on the cost of crude oil.

Ceasing to purchase Russian crude oil was the correct decision, but U.S. administration policies kept the U.S. from replenishing that Russian supply with U.S. crude oil. Supply can be increased with more favorable drilling policies on U.S. lands.

Reasons as to why the "increased federal public lands oil and gas leases remain untapped" no doubt vary. The leases may represent land upon which oil companies feel wouldn't be successful. This is a process and evaluation understood more by the oil companies than the federal government.

If you feel that the American president has little impact, please refer to the AP article by Matthew Brown, five pages after the editorial (“Biden to up rates for oil and gas drilling,” April 16).

The Biden administration’s sharp increase in royalty rates for oil and gas extracted from federal lands will undoubtedly have a negative effect on retail gasoline prices.

The factual article contradicts the editorial and solidifies claims that a U.S. president can have and has had an impact on gasoline prices.

