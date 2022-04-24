 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: President's policies do, in fact, affect gas prices

  • 0

In a recent editorial (“Faulty blame game,” April 16), it states, "But the truth is that American presidents have little impact on gasoline prices. Instead, fuel prices rise and fall due to conditions American politicians can do little about."

I'll concede the cost of crude oil is a large factor in retail gasoline prices, but political decisions can have a direct impact on the cost of crude oil.

Ceasing to purchase Russian crude oil was the correct decision, but U.S. administration policies kept the U.S. from replenishing that Russian supply with U.S. crude oil. Supply can be increased with more favorable drilling policies on U.S. lands.

Reasons as to why the "increased federal public lands oil and gas leases remain untapped" no doubt vary. The leases may represent land upon which oil companies feel wouldn't be successful. This is a process and evaluation understood more by the oil companies than the federal government.

People are also reading…

If you feel that the American president has little impact, please refer to the AP article by Matthew Brown, five pages after the editorial (“Biden to up rates for oil and gas drilling,” April 16).

The Biden administration’s sharp increase in royalty rates for oil and gas extracted from federal lands will undoubtedly have a negative effect on retail gasoline prices.

The factual article contradicts the editorial and solidifies claims that a U.S. president can have and has had an impact on gasoline prices.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: What if all tribal members banded together?

Letter: What if all tribal members banded together?

"The tribes have numbers of how many members they have, but if all Native Americans who haven't banded together in protest against Stitt showed up, what would that number look like?" asks Copeville, Texas, resident Steve Miller.

Letter: Lankford wrong on ghost guns

Letter: Lankford wrong on ghost guns

"Law enforcement all over this country has seen an uptick in unregistered homemade guns used to commit crimes since 2021. They are a thorn in law enforcement's side," says Sapulpa resident Liz Dobson.

Letter: 'Pro-life' legislation creating more problems for women

Letter: 'Pro-life' legislation creating more problems for women

"Stitt and his colleagues use the phrase 'pro-life,' which often contains much naïveté and evasion when it is thrown about. We don't use it when discussing subjects like firearms control, the death penalty, excessive drug prices, and affordable health care for all. Whose lives are we really for?" writes Tulsa resident W. B. Moorer.

Letter: Had enough? Then vote the Republicans out.

Letter: Had enough? Then vote the Republicans out.

"Republican U.S. senators introduced a new low in 'how low can you go' in their questioning of a Supreme Court justice nominee. Visible, tangible and irrevocable facts have now become lies," writes Okmulgee resident Rae Wilson.

Letter: Gas price hikes can be tied to Biden policies

Letter: Gas price hikes can be tied to Biden policies

"Business investments are a function of future expectations. When the president said that he wanted to put the oil industry out of business, their only rational response was to slow down on drilling and related investments," writes Tulsa resident Robert Knight.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert