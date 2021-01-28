Letter: President Joe Biden's first blunders

On the first day of his administration, President Joe Biden committed at least three colossal blunders.

He signed executive orders pulling the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, put the U.S. back in the high-priced and useless Paris Climate Accord and stopped the deportation of illegal immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Jerking the Keystone XL pipeline permit will infuriate the Canadians, our best neighbor and ally, by choking off their oil exports. This is a diplomatic faux pas of the first order.

Even its advocates admit that the Paris Climate Accord will have an unmeasurably small impact on climate change.

The U.S. has already reduced carbon dioxide emissions more than any other major nation, without the crippling economic constraints of the accord. Any accord which treats China, the world's second largest economy, as a developing nation is unmoored from reality.

Pausing deportations will embolden illegal immigration and encourage more caravans of illegal border crossers.

And this in his first afternoon in office.

Now we know why they call him Joe "Wrong for So Long" Biden.