Letter: President Eisenhower warned of the danger of the rising military industrial complex

President Dwight Eisenhower warned about military industrial complex.

On Jan. 17, 1961, Eisenhower, a Republican, ended his presidential term by warning the nation about the increasing power of the military industrial complex. He was not wrong.

First, the United Nations voted to help stop the invasion from North Korea, called a police action, (not an official war), then the fiasco in Vietnam.

So, now why do we get involved all around the world?

This last time, Congress authorized U.S. forces to go after culprits in Afghanistan in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

But since Sept. 18, 2001, the number of times U.S. lawmakers have voted to declare war in Afghanistan is zero.

Eisenhower warned about the military complex, so what is it?

On Wikipedia, it states that the military industrial congressional complex is when voters allowed our Congressional leaders to form a three-sided relationship termed the Iron Triangle.

These relationships included political contributions, political approval for Department of Defense military spending and the hundreds of lobbyists able to support these bureaucracies.