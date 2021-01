Former President Donald Trump had the opportunity to be a great president.

However, he first lost the House of Representatives, and then the Republican Party lost the Senate and the presidency.

His losses were not because of opposition. It was because while wanting to be an emperor, he never learned how to be a president.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.