Letter: President Biden not acting in the benefit of Americans

Every single item the new president has put his name on from day one in office is obviously out of spite and certainly not for the benefit of Americans!

No one could possibly think the massive loss of jobs, on top of COVID-19 losses, could possibly have been thought through.

This is unity?

Our good salt-of-the-earth Democrats will rue the day they voted for Joe Biden.

Lucky for them Oklahoma is a red state, and they can say, "Oh well, our vote wasn't the deciding one."

