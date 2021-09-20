Letter: President Biden isn't alone in taking blame for how the war ended

It’s time for Americans to recognize that the Congress also dropped the ball when it comes to the Afghanistan fiasco.

The Congress authorized the war and funded it for 20 years. Its committees heard or read report after report from four presidents, the military, State Department, intelligence agencies and the multitude of private businesses that made millions from government contracts.

The Senate approved the appointment of every general and admiral who reported on the progress of the war. The same Senate confirmed the political appointees who shaped our policies and reported on their implementation.

House and Senate committees approved funding the programs implemented by corporate warriors, all the while accepting campaign contributions from them.

Each member Oklahoma’s congressional delegation sat on a committee that exercised oversight of some aspect of the war. Nary a peep from any of them.

Because of his seniority on the Armed Services Committee, Sen. Jim Inhofe is at the top of the responsibility list. (In fairness, Rep. Stephanie Bice was elected only two years ago.)

We, the voters, let the politicians in Congress slide after Vietnam, then again after Iraq. We put both in the rearview mirror, and it happened again.