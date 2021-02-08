Letter: Pregnant women are not public property

In 2021, we again face an onslaught of profoundly cruel and disturbing bills seeking to inflict trauma on Oklahomans capable of pregnancy.

Those bills include criminalizing all abortion, no rape exceptions; outlining that even suicidal pregnant people can’t access abortion; seeking to persecute people for the “crime” of controlling their own bodies; stating pregnant people are, in Sen. Justin Humphrey’s words, just “hosts.”

With bills like Senate Bill 495 and Senate Bill 612, lawmakers spit in the face of Oklahomans capable of pregnancy.

These bills treat pregnant bodies like public property.

Sen. Warren Hamilton said, "We shouldn’t kill babies because their location is inconvenient,” forgetting to mention the location is the body of an autonomous being.

People forced to carry unwanted pregnancies face five times greater risk of developing depression; three times greater risk of self-harming behaviors, including suicidality; 14 times greater likelihood of dying during childbirth; four times the odds of living in poverty; and a much greater chance of being unable to escape domestic violence.

To Oklahoma lawmakers, pregnant people don’t matter.