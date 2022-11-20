 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Precinct ballot mistakes were easily avoided

  • 0

In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the homeless problem in Tulsa. They were both encouraged by recent remarks by Mayor G.T. Bynum on this issue, but Ginnie points out, too, that the public has a responsibility as well. Also discussed were great movies (Plains, Trains and Automobiles) and TV episodes (WKRP in Cincinnati, Friends) that contain a Thanksgiving theme.

I appreciate the editorial on how improperly the Tulsa County Sheriff handled the investigation of Precinct 77 voting allegation irregularities, but there are deeper concerns and that is what caused this situation to begin with (“Clouded investigation,” Nov. 13).

The root cause starts with the election board. How could improperly staffed and trained individuals be assigned to any voting precinct in the first place?

We can talk all we want about the investigation but this situation would have never happened if the precinct was staffed with qualified people.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Trump not fit to serve as president

Letter: Trump not fit to serve as president

"If you listened to the committee hearings with an open mind and are honest with yourself, you can only say that Trump is not fit to be president of the United States," says McAlester resident J.P. Scoggin.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert