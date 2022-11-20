Letter: Precinct ballot mistakes were easily avoided

I appreciate the editorial on how improperly the Tulsa County Sheriff handled the investigation of Precinct 77 voting allegation irregularities, but there are deeper concerns and that is what caused this situation to begin with (“Clouded investigation,” Nov. 13).

The root cause starts with the election board. How could improperly staffed and trained individuals be assigned to any voting precinct in the first place?

We can talk all we want about the investigation but this situation would have never happened if the precinct was staffed with qualified people.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.