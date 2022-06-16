Letter: Prayers aren't enough. We need action on guns.

Some of us may remember this line: "I am mad as hell and I'm not going to take this anymore!" It is how I feel when we have another school/mass shooting in our country.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, Education Secretary Ryan Walters and all legislators in Oklahoma: Yes, it is a gun problem.

My first experience with school shootings was in 1979 as a young teacher in San Diego at Grover Cleveland Elementary. My school was in the adjoining neighborhood. A 15-year-old's father had given her a rifle for her birthday.

One day, she started shooting at the children in the playground across the street from her house, injuring children and killing the principal and custodian who were shielding the children from gunfire.

From that day on, I have come to school, either as a teacher or principal, and for just a brief moment, asked God to protect us from experiencing what has happened to so many of my fellow educators. I know many parents, teachers, and school personnel say a similar prayer.

But we can't continue on prayers anymore. We don't need platitudes and suggestions to turn our schools into armed camps. Parents, fellow educators, I am begging you: don't accept these ridiculous ideas. Demand reasonable gun registration laws, keep weapons of war in the military, and require background checks that include mental evaluations. Please go to the polls and vote for those who want to limit access to guns.

