Letter: Pragmatism, integrity among the traits worth conserving

Author Barry Friedman and Ginnie Graham recommend everyone watch the Oklahoma state superintendent debate. Was Jena Nelson not aggressive enough? Did Ryan Walters repeat the same phrases too many times?

Life-long Oklahomans can remember sending excellent public servants to Washington to represent and serve the best interests of our state. Evidence of their successful efforts can be seen statewide at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa, the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas Navigation System and elsewhere.

Yes, they were traditionally Democrats, but more importantly they were pragmatic visionaries with brains, moxie, integrity, and the ability to collaborate with other legislators to implement their visions. They embraced ideology only to the point where it conflicted with their ability to act in the best interests of their constituents.

That’s how state politics used to work. Not so today. Many Oklahomans today vote for candidates they believe are the most “conservative.” But what does it mean to be conservative these days?

Conservative-driven banning of books does not conserve free speech, the rule of law is not conserved when hard-right conservatives attacked the Capitol, democracy is not conserved when minority voters are disenfranchised by conservative-led gerrymandering, and conserving truth becomes problematic when a Big Lie is perpetrated by candidates calling themselves conservative.

Conservative judges refused to conserve women’s right to privacy. The only thing today’s so-called conservatives seem willing to conserve is their fledgling grip on power, even if it comes at the expense of our constitutional democracy.

Hopefully, this election Oklahoma voters will once again elect pragmatic leaders with brains, moxie, integrity and a willingness to work together for the common good even if a few turn out to be Democrats. That’s a great Oklahoma legacy worth conserving.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

