Letter: Practice of estimating water bills needs to end

Once again I have received a water bill the size of the national debt because the city is estimating water bills. When they finally get around to reading the meter, the bill is so high the average person needs to get a loan to pay it.

When I complained about the hit and miss estimated bills at the first of the year, I was told that the meter readers are being pulled to help with water line breaks. I don't see how this is possible since water line breaks and valve repairs are skilled positions that require technical training and certification.

The city can advertise publicly for graffiti removal so they can market the city with more ease, but they are shooting themselves in the foot by not properly staffing and maintaining the day-to-day services we actually depend on. What impression does this leave with potential companies and those considering moving here?

If the city can't hire enough people, then install automated meters that require fewer people to read. When you actually read the meters, read all the meters in the neighborhood, not every other meter. This practice of estimating bills and reading them every two to three months needs to stop now.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

