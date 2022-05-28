 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pot farms, crypto and the internet are all trashing the environment

In many counties in Oklahoma, marijuana grow houses use more electricity than the oil and gas industry. The crypto currency industry uses more electricity than many medium-sized countries. The coal- and gas-fired power stations near Chouteau are the reason that Google put their big facility there.

All of these enterprises are fairly new. If tomorrow all three went out of business, it would be a huge win for the environment.

If you believe in climate change you would realize that pot can grow outside, crypto currency is energy-wasting trash and posting on the internet is not just bad for society, but also bad for the environment.

Ironically, in Mayes County, in the shadow of Google and the big powerhouse lives a thriving Mennonite community.

I imagine they do just fine without crypto, Google and weed.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

