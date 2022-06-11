 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Postponing 'Oklahoma!' production shows lack of courage

Just like all good people who live in Tulsa and love our community, I am saddened by the recent tragedy at St. Francis Hospital. Violence is never the answer.

That said, the postponement of the musical “Oklahoma!” is not a solution. In a bizarre announcement, Celebrity Attractions argues that, because the musical includes guns, this ground-breaking, "dark," re-imagining of “Oklahoma!” (which I have personally enjoyed in New York City on Broadway) cannot be shown in the state of Oklahoma. It will, however, be shown in Texas, California and Arizona.

Are we Oklahomans so infantile that we cannot deal with tough issues? Are we so fragile that we cannot confront the very tough, often violent, often tragic history of our great state? From the Trail of Tears to the Tulsa Race Massacre to the tragedy at St. Francis, our city and our state have not always acted in ethical ways. We need to talk about that.

The recent rendition of “Oklahoma!” is a dark re-imagining of the musical. It makes you think. It is a conversation about our state's culture, and about the darker side of the human condition.

That a theater company lacks the courage to use art to ask tough questions is an insult to the people of Oklahoma. That a few overly fragile individuals feel that the answer to recent events is to say nothing, see nothing, and do nothing – this is not an answer.

The show must go on. Find your courage.

