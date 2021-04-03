Letter: Posting 'In God We Trust' doesn't automatically make it so

In God we trust. Merely putting these words on all government buildings does not make it so.

It seem to me that corporate America and others trust in the dollar bill on which these words are printed.

John the Baptist uttered these words as a voice crying in the wilderness: repent, repent. These are the words that should be placed on our buildings.

Our country is not without the sins of other countries. A prime example is what our ancestors did to the Native Americans by trying to eliminate them through genocide.

We are not without sin.

