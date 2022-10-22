Letter: Postal Service needs funding, authority to carry out its mission

Vandalism has been occurring for months in the lobby at Donaldson Post Office in Tulsa. The wall of old-style P.O. boxes that backs directly on the work floor has been subject to vandals prying open the boxes. These boxes have gone unfixed, and more boxes are broken every nearly week.

I spoke with a clerk this morning, and he said that the local station has no power to replace the boxes or institute additional security measures (other than closing the lobby between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., which has proven insufficient). Rather, he told me, the decision lies in the hands of upper-level postal administrators in Washington.

This is a serious issue, and seems to be part of a strategy, one in which the Postal Service is deliberately neglected so that the it loses customers, forcing the public to turn to private companies that do not provide the same service for what should be a public utility.

I object to this, and demand that the Postal Service be given the support and authority that it needs in order to fulfill its important and irreplaceable mission to the public.

