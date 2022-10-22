 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Postal Service needs funding, authority to carry out its mission

  • 0

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the Oklahoma gubernatorial debate between Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, from asking if they ever smoked marijuana (one said yes, one said no) to the closing statement that brought one candidate out from behind the podium.

Vandalism has been occurring for months in the lobby at Donaldson Post Office in Tulsa. The wall of old-style P.O. boxes that backs directly on the work floor has been subject to vandals prying open the boxes. These boxes have gone unfixed, and more boxes are broken every nearly week.

I spoke with a clerk this morning, and he said that the local station has no power to replace the boxes or institute additional security measures (other than closing the lobby between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., which has proven insufficient). Rather, he told me, the decision lies in the hands of upper-level postal administrators in Washington.

This is a serious issue, and seems to be part of a strategy, one in which the Postal Service is deliberately neglected so that the it loses customers, forcing the public to turn to private companies that do not provide the same service for what should be a public utility.

People are also reading…

I object to this, and demand that the Postal Service be given the support and authority that it needs in order to fulfill its important and irreplaceable mission to the public.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Joy Hofmeister lost my vote

Letter: Joy Hofmeister lost my vote

"Unfortunately, it seems our government on all levels fosters an atmosphere where real truth is nowhere to be found and whoever spurns evil becomes the prey," says Tulsa resident David Young.

Letter: Vote for Mykey Arthrell

Letter: Vote for Mykey Arthrell

"Arthrell's devotion to doing what is right for the city is why he has earned the endorsement of our police and fire departments," writes Tulsa resident Juston Schuffert.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert