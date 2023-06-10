What is more fair than a jury of peers, randomly selected but carefully vetted, fully acquainted with facts and explanations, rendering an informed decision in unanimity?

It seems that the jury process is more reliable than political polls, especially if the jury sits for weeks considering the behavior of a defendant who also aspires to be nominated as a presidential candidate.

When a jury is instructed that popularity or personal feelings about a defendant aren’t allowed to influence a decision, that only facts, evidence and application of law can support a verdict, one would think that a trial is also a sound method of evaluating a person as fit for office, and doing that outside of political theater has a special value not present in media or polling.

The voting public has had this work done for it.

Former President Donald Trump’s sexual assault verdict, including the speed of the deliberations, marks him as unfit for office. More, Trump’s doubling down on denial about the entire case runs contrary to the decency, moral fitness, character and trustworthiness the country has always considered essential for the office of president.

What more is there to discuss, except spreading the news of the risks posed by the acceptance of a candidate fully lacking integrity?

