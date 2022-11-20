 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Post election, lots of unanswered questions on education

  • 0

In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the homeless problem in Tulsa. They were both encouraged by recent remarks by Mayor G.T. Bynum on this issue, but Ginnie points out, too, that the public has a responsibility as well. Also discussed were great movies (Plains, Trains and Automobiles) and TV episodes (WKRP in Cincinnati, Friends) that contain a Thanksgiving theme.

I appreciate how you and the Tulsa World covered the election. Thank you.

Ryan Walters ran about 100,000 votes behind other Republican winners. His message was very simple, and very clear. He ignored public schools. He won big. Some thoughts on why...

No one defined rural schools. How do you define rural schools? City voters have suggested consolidation for years. The small schools get about $1,000 per student extra through the state education funding formula.

Epic Charter Schools accounted for the big numbers of choices made by parents. Throughout the campaign, there was little data or serious discussion about the lack of attendance, financial or academic accountability.

What can we do better for students Tulsa Public Schools? What do we want the Legislature to do? Who is “we?”

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Trump not fit to serve as president

Letter: Trump not fit to serve as president

"If you listened to the committee hearings with an open mind and are honest with yourself, you can only say that Trump is not fit to be president of the United States," says McAlester resident J.P. Scoggin.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert