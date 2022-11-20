Letter: Post election, lots of unanswered questions on education

I appreciate how you and the Tulsa World covered the election. Thank you.

Ryan Walters ran about 100,000 votes behind other Republican winners. His message was very simple, and very clear. He ignored public schools. He won big. Some thoughts on why...

No one defined rural schools. How do you define rural schools? City voters have suggested consolidation for years. The small schools get about $1,000 per student extra through the state education funding formula.

Epic Charter Schools accounted for the big numbers of choices made by parents. Throughout the campaign, there was little data or serious discussion about the lack of attendance, financial or academic accountability.

What can we do better for students Tulsa Public Schools? What do we want the Legislature to do? Who is “we?”

