Letter: Possible WIC changes

Approximately 65,000 Oklahomans per month benefit from Women, Infants and Children program, commonly known as WIC. WIC services include food, education and health care referrals.

It has a long history of improving health and developmental outcomes for women and children. It is wonderful so many individuals already utilize resources through WIC, but many more are likely eligible to participate and for various reasons do not.

Some families may abstain from WIC eligible foods for cultural, personal or special dietary reasons.

Exciting changes are being considered in the food options, which only happens every 10 years. Proposed updates would make selections more diverse and would support a wider variety of diets.

More types of non-dairy, egg substitutes and grain options — like quinoa, blue cornmeal and teff — are being considered. Changes could result in more fresh fruits, vegetables and canned fish (for supporting brain development).

Some food industries are fighting the proposals, so these are not guaranteed.

I work in early childhood family support and recognize the need to provide equitable options suitable to our beautifully diverse population. Oklahoma ranks devastatingly low in a number of health and childhood outcomes.

Whether you utilize WIC or not, I urge you to contact your congressional representatives and ask them to support the proposed changes. You can also provide feedback and public comments at www.regulations.gov before the Feb. 21 deadline.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.