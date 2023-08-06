Our horribly crumbling streets have been joined by two other issues.

What reasoning made the City of Tulsa to decide to reconstruct some streets previously widened to four lanes to accommodate increased traffic back to two lanes (such as Lewis Avenue and 11th Street)?

Signal lights used to be traffic-driven, changing according to the flow of traffic. Now they are timer-driven, resulting in longer wait times even with no cross traffic. A side effect is vehicles needlessly burning gas.

I understand that timed signals are easier and less expensive to install and maintain, but they only result in poorer traffic flow.

Combined, there have resulted in very slow transit through several arterial intersections.

I don't, for the life of me, understand why the city can't do a better job of managing streets and traffic around town.

