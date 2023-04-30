According to the National Survey of Drug Use and Health, 23.9% of youth have tried illicit drugs in the U.S. Fourteen years old is the critical time for the emergence of substance abuse. Substance abuse causes are a combination of genetics and environment.
Self-esteem, personality, family structure and socioeconomic status play a factor in substance use. Substance use has been found to be most prevalent within the lower socioeconomic status.
Adolescents growing up in a lower socioeconomic status face many barriers throughout their childhood, causing stressors and trauma.
Adolescents tend to turn to substances to cope with their negative emotional stress. This can re-enforce their coping mechanisms and create a life-long substance dependency, if intervention doesn’t occur.
Ten percent of Oklahoma adolescents have a mental health diagnosis and 10% have a substance abuse problem.
With the adolescents who have a mental health diagnosis, 40% are not receiving services and 80% of adolescents with a substance abuse problem are not receiving services.
Prevention is the key to working with adolescents to prevent drug abuse. Without early interventions, childhood trauma can continue to shine through and cause adolescents to do poorly in school, have job instabilities, live in poverty and potentially become incarcerated in adulthood.
Resources in Oklahoma to help in adolescent substance abuse and mental health can be found at addicted.org and oklahoma.gov.
There are various outpatient and inpatient agencies to provide treatment, if criteria is met. Native American tribes also have their own behavioral health departments.
