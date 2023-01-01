Letter: Poor Jan. 6 defense

Editors must have been desperate to find someone to write a negative response to the January 6th Congressional investigation findings. Their choice was a poor one.

The Melanie Collette’s op-ed from InsideSources.com published in the Dec. 20 issue was a ham-handed mashup of conflicting comments and sheer nonsense ("Jan. 6 panel wastes $4 million with politicized probe").

For example, she attacks the committee for not having President Donald Trump’s key players give testimony and then immediately claims that these players certainly shouldn’t have given testimony.

Then, in typical Republican form of “No, no, look over here,” she claims our tax dollars would be better spent investigating baby formula shortages. While the baby formula shortage has been a genuine problem needing inquiry, to suggest an investigation of the storming of the U.S. Capitol shouldn’t be is so egregious as to defy belief.

Next, as she asserts, since the transition of power actually did take place, the attack wasn’t really such a big deal.

Finally, the most mind-bending of them all, she claims the committee’s work created “an increased lack of trust in the electoral process.”

After reading this last comment, I was stunned and for a response can only quote President Barack Obama when he said, “Now, first of all, What!?” This op-ed was a waste of space and ink.

