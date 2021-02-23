Letter: Poor impeachment trial jurors

How dare Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford attempt such ridiculous legalese to justify their appalling vote to acquit the former president of such a heinous act?

They have no respect for their constituents or any person of common sense by proffering such a flimsy, nonsensical excuse. I'm not surprised but I am disgusted!

The fact that the proceeding was constitutional had been established. It clearly should have been a prima facie case for anyone who has a shred of decency and respect for truth and justice.

Besides, none of our former presidents would have dared to behave in the manner that was displayed so audaciously as Donald Trump, who has consistently shown no understanding or respect for the Constitution, no remorse for his behavior, and no concern for those who suffered and died and will bear the burden of his horrendous words and deeds for many years.

What an appalling and blatant travesty of justice and a dark day, mocking America's claim for justice and democracy.

Heaven help us all after such an outrageous display of partisan politics, lies and pathetic attempts at theatrics and deception by Trump's unskilled attorneys.