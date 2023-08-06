Recent stories describing Oklahoma’s public school’s embarrassing national ranking (49th) is just the latest of dozens of national rankings the past few years documenting the destructive effects of three decades of Republican legislation in our state.

Comparable rankings in gun violence, teen suicide, health care, infrastructure, higher education funding, environmental protection, mental health and per-capita incarcerations reveal the painful effects on any state of Republican ideology.

In well over half of the 20-plus red states in the nation, one finds similar effects. Reasonable people can only wonder if red state voters will ever wake up? As for Oklahomans, there is precious little evidence we ever will.

We increasingly appear to be frighteningly like the self-proclaimed pacifist who boasted “I’m a proud pacifist, and I will shoot the first person who says I’m not!”

