Letter: Poor app and technical support performance for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Having recently successfully pre-registered for my COVID-19 vaccination, I was very disappointed in the performance of the app for scheduling appointments.

At precisely 8 a.m. on a recent Thursday, I launched the app, only to find it unresponsive, with long delays to update a page.

I finally reached the page where one chooses a date range, and noticed a window indicating that I needed to schedule and confirm an appointment within 120 seconds.

You guessed it: The time expired before the page could even update with available times.

Now it seems that there are no appointments left.

I dialed 211 to talk to someone about the app, but as of this writing I have been on music hold for over an hour.

Is this the best we can do, Oklahoma?

