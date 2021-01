The editorial cartoon of Jan. 19 pictured a bruised and battered Uncle Sam being asked, "Are you better off today than you were 4 years ago?"

Would the Tulsa World please run that same cartoon one year from now so we can reflect on that question again?

Diane Mills, Tulsa

