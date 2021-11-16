Letter: Politicians using abortion issue for power, money

I always thought the fervor over abortion and a woman’s right to choose was pure misogyny — a woman with too many freedoms might get uppity.

But as with all things political, it’s about money and power.

Candidates for election know abortion is a hot-button issue, especially in conservative states like Oklahoma. Abortion law and right-to-life are powerful Washington lobbies. That equates to two things: campaign contributions and more votes.

Once in office, there are no assurances that election promises benefiting children and families will ever be addressed. Those elected have no obligation to support legislation or funding for important issues such as affordable housing and child care, equal pay for women, health care and education – all the things a child, once born, needs to succeed in life.

Organizations that provide sex education, family planning and contraception are necessary to prevent unwanted pregnancies, thus reducing the need for abortion.

Unfortunately, after all the elections and pro-life hoopla are over, we are left with empty promises and a new group of politicians scratching for power and self-interest. All to finance the next re-election campaign, and another abortion merry-go-round.