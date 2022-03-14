Letter: Politicians should mind the treaties signed with tribes

It's been suggested that Oklahoma's senators and congressmen need to eliminate those pesky Indian reservations that are causing us so much trouble. Before they do that, they might need to unsign a few treaties.

The Treaty of New Echota was the basis for the removal of Cherokees from Georgia over the Trail of Tears. In return for Cherokee lands:

"The United States hereby covenant and agree that the lands ceded to the Cherokee nation shall, in no future time without their consent, be included within the territorial limits or jurisdiction of any State or Territory... they shall also be protected against interruption and intrusion from citizens of the United States, who may attempt to settle in the country without their consent; and all such persons shall be removed from the same by order of the President of the United States."

Of course we all know that treaties between the U.S. and Indian tribes really don't mean anything. However, in Worcester v. Georgia, the U.S. Supreme Court, in an opinion written by John Marshall, ruled that Georgia could not extend its laws over the Cherokee since their sovereignty preceded the existence of Georgia.

The Treaty of new Echota was the 13th treaty between the U.S. and the Cherokee Nation, and all of them pledged the "full faith and honor" of the United States to protect the sovereignty of the Cherokee Nation. My wish is that they could protect us from our governor, our state Legislature, and our ill-informed citizens.

