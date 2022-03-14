 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Politicians should mind the treaties signed with tribes

  • 0

It's been suggested that Oklahoma's senators and congressmen need to eliminate those pesky Indian reservations that are causing us so much trouble. Before they do that, they might need to unsign a few treaties.

The Treaty of New Echota was the basis for the removal of Cherokees from Georgia over the Trail of Tears. In return for Cherokee lands:

"The United States hereby covenant and agree that the lands ceded to the Cherokee nation shall, in no future time without their consent, be included within the territorial limits or jurisdiction of any State or Territory... they shall also be protected against interruption and intrusion from citizens of the United States, who may attempt to settle in the country without their consent; and all such persons shall be removed from the same by order of the President of the United States."

Of course we all know that treaties between the U.S. and Indian tribes really don't mean anything. However, in Worcester v. Georgia, the U.S. Supreme Court, in an opinion written by John Marshall, ruled that Georgia could not extend its laws over the Cherokee since their sovereignty preceded the existence of Georgia.

People are also reading…

The Treaty of new Echota was the 13th treaty between the U.S. and the Cherokee Nation, and all of them pledged the "full faith and honor" of the United States to protect the sovereignty of the Cherokee Nation. My wish is that they could protect us from our governor, our state Legislature, and our ill-informed citizens.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

"Republicans like to equate their 'conservative' values with Christianity and faith, but in reality they have aligned themselves with elitist thinking which only aspires to 'conserve' the upper hand of a small powerful group over the needs and will of the people,"

Letter: Birth certificate legislation is immoral

Letter: Birth certificate legislation is immoral

"Though my family is now members of a large, non-denominational church movement which has many evangelical markers as tenets of faith, my heart has been broken by those who now bear that label as a militant slogan of superiority," writes Owasso resident Loni Capshew.

Letter: Biden's speech was empty rhetoric

Letter: Biden's speech was empty rhetoric

"(Biden's) speech was tainted with hypocrisy. He attempted to present that the border was in control but his czar for the border, that was sitting behind him, has been pretty much MIA, with the highest illegal immigration in years," says Broken Arrow resident David Jones.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert