Letter: Politicians 'saving us' with their book bans

What is happening to us? Banning books? Eradicating literature, art and true history from our schools? It just didn't matter of years ago under a different administration.

But now it has become a weapon utilized against perceived godless enemies. Our attorney general is going to be the sole arbiter of what is decent and what is not.

Banning seldom-read books is somehow the utmost protection and important buffer for delicate ears and eyes of their children and their fragile states.

Slippery slope? Yes, we are on the top of it, lingering to crash down and become an extension of the Taliban, ISIS and Middle Eastern theocracies. They destroyed historical and cultural sites, burned or closed libraries and arrested or executed writers, artists and their patrons. May "god" save us.

