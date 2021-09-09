 Skip to main content
Letter: Politicians running wars haven't changed since the Vietnam era
As one of the first Marines to be deployed to Vietnam in 1965, let me share my view on how we were treated by our government.

We were no more than a fresh can of beer in the cooler. When needed, the politicians would reach into the cooler and pluck x-number of beers out to satisfy their thirst.

And when we were killed or wounded, the politicians would reach into the cooler for a fresh beer while throwing us used cans into the trash.

That's the way our politicians do business. Nothing has changed.

And nothing will unless the people of this country demand accountability.

