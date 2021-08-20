Letter: Politicians need to stop fighting political wars and wars for profit

Our politicians need to be the ones who take the field of battle and suffer the danger and loss of life, limbs and dreams that last a lifetime.

Stop fighting political wars and wars for profit. Make the politicians walk point, and maybe they'll seek a quicker solution to the worthless campaigns they get us into.

Or let generals do what generals do: win wars.

Then go home like we did after World War II. Finish them off, and you don't need occupation forces.

No mercy, no compromise, just total surrender/annihilation of the enemy.

Remember Korea when President Harry Truman settled for a truce leaving the war unfinished?

Or in Vietnam when President Richard Nixon pulled us out and left the Vietnamese people at the mercy of communists who machine gunned their people along the side of the road?

The Persian Gulf War had Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf pushing Saddam Hussein back to Iraq, then went back to Kuwait leaving Hussein in power.

Afghanistan cost lives and treasure for 20 years until an empty-headed President Joe Biden started withdrawing our troops.