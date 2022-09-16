Letter: Politicians need some grade-school lessons on civility

When I was in grade school, I learned it was not OK to lie, cheat, call names, fight, or take things that didn’t belong to me. I learned to obey the rules, respect authority, honor the flag, be kind to others, share, watch out for my partner on field trips, and be a good loser.

There was a slogan on our gymnasium wall, saying “Remember as you go through life, whatever be your fame, it matters not if you won or lost, but how you played the game.”

Given the name-calling, lying, cheating, deceit, threats, calls for violence, and disrespect for the law and constitutional norms, it seems to me that some politicians need to go back to grade school and learn the basic rules for living in a civilized society.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.