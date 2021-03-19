Letter: Political parties have different views of truth

A recent letter stated that elected officials needed to help constituents "differentiate truth from opinion, conjecture and misinformation," ("Not holding Trump accountable sets dangerous precedent," Feb. 16).
Then, concluded claims expounding on these very thoughts from the view of Democrats. It's truth versus the writer's opinion.
My opinion is 180 degrees from the writer.
Here is a truth: How is it Democrat truth is so different from real truth?
Who determines truth? The American people are 50-50.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: