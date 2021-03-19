 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Political parties have different views of truth

Letter: Political parties have different views of truth

{{featured_button_text}}

A recent letter stated that elected officials needed to help constituents "differentiate truth from opinion, conjecture and misinformation," ("Not holding Trump accountable sets dangerous precedent," Feb. 16).

Then, concluded claims expounding on these very thoughts from the view of Democrats. It's truth versus the writer's opinion.

My opinion is 180 degrees from the writer. 

Here is a truth: How is it Democrat truth is so different from real truth?

Who determines truth? The American people are 50-50.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News