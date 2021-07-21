Letter: Political leaders need to right the vaccine hesitancy wrong

The July 17 Associated Press story described the resurgence of COVID-19 as a consequence of people not getting vaccinated ("Biden grappling with 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'").

In quoting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it stated, "More than 99% of COVID-19 deaths and 97% of hospitalizations are among people who have not been vaccinated …"

These numbers shout out the reality that the vaccines available to us are safe and effective.

Yet 90 million Americans remain unvaccinated, choosing instead to believe disinformation on social media, feel the vaccines are too new or simply distrust government in general.

As the story pointed out, a huge block of the unvaccinated are Republicans.

This is further underscored by a July 8 CNN report showing that 70% of adults with at least one dose are in 17 states won by President Joe Biden.

Further, a July 17 CNN-reported survey found that 47% of polled Republicans stated they would not get vaccinated, and 6% of Democrats stated they would not be vaccinated.