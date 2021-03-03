Letter: Political discourse already changing

In the letter “Proven Red State” (Feb. 25), the statement that “Oklahoma is a proven Red state” is kind of misleading.

The comment that we should leave if we don’t like the bullying, well, the reality is this: A lot of us have always been here, and most of us will hang around awhile.

We are not leaving.

Now it is apparent to many that the cult of President Donald Trump highlights fear, bullying, lying, bigotry and racism. This culture has taken over the leadership of the Republican Party.

We have lived when all political views worked together in friendship, kindness and love, and did not make a war because of differences.

Now, a lot of Trumpers are asking themselves if they were duped. Did they leave their core beliefs behind to join up with this?

Currently, hundreds of Trumpers are facing their lives being destroyed, just because of believing in the cult of Trump. Shameful!

But this will not be forever, the reversal has already started.