Letter: Political checks and balance have been erodes

Regardless your political preference, it’s alarmingly evident that our federal government is controlled by special interests.

Whether foreign governments or entities not necessarily our friends; wealthy oligarchs; big tech; big government; big business all recipients of favorable governmental treatment including foreign aid, special employment, contracts, and legislation to the detriment of the country as a whole.

The Constitution written by the Founding Fathers anticipated these inequities with a system of checks and balances including disallowing political contributions from businesses, balancing budgets, etc.

Unfortunately, as time moved forward, our elected governmental officials have eroded these safeguards by allowing unaccounted campaign contributions through political action committees, in essence buying politicians, promulgating regulations infringing upon our constitutional freedoms, ignoring economic realities and negating these essential checks and balances.

Every politician during election time preaches campaign platforms of governmental accountability, efficiency, integrity, etc.

Why not enact and enforce some real safeguards?